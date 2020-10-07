Share the Warmth, an opportunity to get or to donate free winter clothing will open for the entire Bellevue community on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in the covered entryway at First Presbyterian Church, 305 Market Street. The door is located at the corner of Market and Fourth Streets. Coats, jackets, snow pants, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, etc. can be dropped off any time. Items need to be clean and in good condition, in sizes for infants through adults.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone entering the entryway is urged to wear a mask and observe social distancing. If someone, not your immediate family, is in the entryway, please wait outside. The clothing will be available until February 28, 2021, unless pandemic conditions dictate changes to this year’s distribution. “Take what you need, Leave what you can. “
