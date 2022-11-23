Tyler Ogburn

Tyler Ogburn bagged his first deer at the Lost Mound Hunt.

Mother Nature reminded hunters it is November in the Midwest. She greeted hunters with disabilities at the 16th annual Lost Mound deer hunt with snow and howling winds.

This special hunt was held on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna, Illinois on November 12-13. The deer rut was under way and bucks were intent on finding a romantic partner.    