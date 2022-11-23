Mother Nature reminded hunters it is November in the Midwest. She greeted hunters with disabilities at the 16th annual Lost Mound deer hunt with snow and howling winds.
This special hunt was held on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna, Illinois on November 12-13. The deer rut was under way and bucks were intent on finding a romantic partner.
Paraplegics, amputees and other physically challenged hunters participated in this deer hunt. Thirty-one hunters and their attendants harvested 15 deer that included 10 bucks and 5 does. Brad Anderson from Savanna, Illinois harvested the largest buck, an 11-pointer with field dressed weight of 169 pounds.
The stories of hunter’s disabilities are often an incredible miracle. Camron Tribolet from Indiana was shot multiple times during a robbery attempt while sitting in his truck at a stoplight early one morning. His injuries resulted in both legs being amputated at the knees and he published his story in a book titled “Dead 13 Times”.
The Refuge partners with sporting organizations to make this hunt a success. The non-profit organization Ultimate Experience Outdoors, Inc. sponsored Jason Norris from Alabama. This is the sixth year Ultimate Experience Outdoors has sponsored a disabled veteran.
This special hunt has gained national attention with hunters representing 11 states this year. It provides a boost to the local economy with most hunters being non-residents or residents that traveled from central and southern Illinois. Other states represented were Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Down Deer Recovery, a certified United Blood Trackers provider, assisted hunters in recovering wounded deer. Seth Nelson from Morrison IL is owner of Down Deer Recovery and German shepherd Maverick is his canine tracker.
Maverick tracks the scent of a stress pheromone that is released from the deer’s hooves and is spread along the escape path of an injured deer. Maverick successfully tracked three deer.
This special hunt is conducted in areas closed to public access due to ongoing environmental clean-up at this former military installation, the Savanna Army Depot. Over 1,000 youth and adult hunters have participated in this hunt since its beginning in 2007.
Refuge Ranger Jacquelynn Albrecht was excited about the continued success of this program and stated “It is a unique hunting experience by an extraordinary group of hunters. Their daily challenges of life were dwarfed by the enthusiasm and determination for deer hunting. They provided both inspiration and encouragement to the Refuge staff that administered the hunt.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge was established in 1924 and contains 240,000 acres that extends along 261 miles of the Upper Mississippi River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.