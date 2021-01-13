Make the most of the weather while having fun with outdoor recreation activities this winter. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a series of outdoor winter events on Fridays in January. Try ice fishing and ice skating on Friday, January 15 at 10 a.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Maquoketa; and learn to cross country ski on Friday, January 22 at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina in Camanche. Finally, have fun snowshoeing and sledding on Friday, January 29 at 1p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area.
Instruction and equipment will be provided for all activities. Events are free and open to all ages. Registration is required, contact the Conservation office at (563) 652-3783 or jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com.
