Winnie the-Pooh is Christopher Robin’s fat little “bear of very little brain” who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat. However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by such friends Eeyore, Piglet, and Rabbit.
Cast members in “Winnie the Pooh” said they are very excited to portray these characters in the show.
Carolyn Shaefer, who plays Winnie the Pooh, says she relates to Winnie because she is “very focused and driven on getting what she wants.”
Becky Claus, who plays Piglet, said she specifically tried out for the role because it was unlike any other character she had previously played.
Even the children involved in the play are excited, like Renee Cook. Cook said this show was her first time doing a play and she was already having a lot of fun.
The cast will perform “Winnie the Pooh” Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa.
Adult tickets cost $10 in advance, $13 at the door. Student tickets cost $7, $10 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, calling 563-652-9815, or going online to Ohnward’s website at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, the Maquoketa State Bank Main Office, Anderson Pharmacy in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
Attendees can also buy chances to win raffle baskets with a large stuffed Pooh Bear, Eeyore, and other Winnie the Pooh items at the show.
The production is directed by Ohnward Fine Arts Center Director Richard Hall and Assistant Director Dawn Hall.
Winnie the Pooh cast
Brady Hahn as Christopher Robin
Carolyn Schaefer as Winnie the Pooh
Becky Claus as Piglet
Morgan Richards as Owl
Ryland Richards as Eeyore
Robyn Lane as Kanga
Emma Haan as Roo
Christy Stankee as Rabbit
Dawn Hall as Voice
Rabbits: Lindsay Hute, Aiden Claus, Ava Hoerschelman, Autumn Hoerschelman
Skunks: Lily Claus and Tate Claus
Squirrels: Donavan Cook and Renee Cook
