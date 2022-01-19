Employees fabricated them on site.
They withstood decades of fluctuating Iowa temperatures.
They are the featured architectural detail of a historic Maquoketa building and the main reason that building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Now, components are being replaced and repaired to protect their structural integrity and longevity.
The Clinton Engines administration building-turned-museum is undergoing a required makeover of the 60-plus window units that encompass the entire building, adding to its uniqueness. But due to various delays, shortages, and unexpected problems, the Jackson County Historical Society is counting on the public’s continued generosity to help foot the bill.
The issue
According to museum curator Bonnie Mitchell, the pronounced windows are the main architectural feature of the almost 75-year-old Clinton Engines administration building, which is the only structure remaining from the company’s heyday of manufacturing small engines in Maquoketa and sending them across the world. Clinton Engines was the largest employer in Jackson County at one point and the 10th largest employer in Iowa.
The Clinton Engines site initially was built by the Maquoketa Company, which made machine gun parts for the World War II effort. It became Clinton Machine Co. in 1950 after Don Thomas bought it, then changed the name to Clinton Engines Corp. in 1958.
The business closed, and its various manufacturing buildings deteriorated. The city of Maquoketa acquired the property in 2000, and the JCHS renovated the administration building, opening it as a museum and research facility in 2008.
Employees of the Maquoketa Company fabricated the building’s metal grids onsite when it was constructed about 75 years ago, making them unique and integral to the facility and its history, Mitchell explained.
The windows were included in the museum’s restoration, with some of the windows covered up on the inside.
“When employees from the Maquoketa Company installed the metal grids, they did them backward, putting the grids on the inside of the framing,” Mitchell explained. “That allows water to seep inside between the two panes and eat away at the historic grids.”
The result was slowly rusting, corroding window grids, cracking windowpanes and many other issues. That’s more than 1,050 panes potentially affected at an average cost of $75 per pane.
Current efforts
Al and JR Thielen of Al’s Painting & Powerwashing of Bellevue last year set to work restoring the numerous windows and framing. The process includes scraping, preparing and painting the metal grids; replacing all broken panes and reglazing the windows; completing interior repairs due to the window damage; and installing exterior storm windows.
The process is quite tedious, especially at the scraping and painting level, the Thielens said.
They completed the outdoor restoration last summer then turned their attention to the inside, slowly moving room to room scraping, repairing, painting, replacing, etc. This includes removing the wallboards that had been installed to cover some of the windows.
That added to the cost and time involved in the overall project, which is still ongoing, Mitchell said.
Further complicating the issue, the historical society ordered exterior storm windows to protect the metal window grid from the outside elements. Due to the aluminum shortage, those windows are slowly being built and the cost has increased, starting at $48,000 and still growing.
The Thielens also are cleaning up the old grout inside, removing and replacing the broken windowpanes, making grid repairs, sealing them, painting the grids, and closing up the window units that had been sealed.
“It’s very labor-intensive,” Mitchell explained. For that reason and other unexpected issues along the way, Mitchell did not have a final cost estimate for the project.
Deborah Holm has been spearheading the fundraising efforts and praised all the donations received so far. Those donations include $2,025 raised by local Girl Scout Troop 1015 and another from the Maquoketa High School class of 1961. Local natives Jerre and Mary Joy Stead volunteered to foot the bill for the media room named in their honor, while the Fagerland family and Maquoketa State Bank also sponsored repairs in specific rooms of the museum.
“They’re just excellent examples of the community’s giving so far,” Holm said.
“Big groups and small groups and various donations, people giving what they can, that’s awesome. It’s really coming together,” Mitchell added
To help fundraising efforts, send donations to Clinton Engines Windows Campaign, Jackson County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245 Maquoketa, Iowa 52060, or donate online at gofundme.com/clinton-engines-windows-campaign.
For more information, contact Mitchell at (563) 652-1803
