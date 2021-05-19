A new piece of unique and valuable artwork by a famous artist has been added to the greenspace between the two river buildings on south Riverview.
A wind sculpture, created by Lyman Whitaker and commissioned by the Ernst family was installed Monday morning between the Bob Ernst Insurance Building and the new Button Factory building.
Whitaker has been sculpting since the 1970s, dedicating much of his time to the creation of kinetic art. He has become the most recognized artist in the creation of wind sculptures in his generation.
Collectors of his work include Sea World, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Naples Art Association, the Hill-Stead Museum of French Impressionism, and private collectors throughout North America, Europe and Australia.
Whitaker also designed and installed art for the H&R Block headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri over 20 years ago when Mark Ernst, a 1976 graduate of Marquette High School, was the CEO of H&R Block at the time.
His work is carried by galleries in Santa Fe, Sedona, Kennebunkport, and by Leopold.
Lyman’s wind sculptures reflect an organic theme. In fact his strongest wish is to have his art encourage civilization to create a more harmonious relationship with the earth. Each work is made of copper and stainless steel, is designed to last for generations, and has been tested to withstand 90 MPH winds.
The new sculpture is designed to be left out year-round, and requires almost no maintenance.
