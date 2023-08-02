Local Cast

The local cast of “Willy Wonka Jr.” invites the public to see the production, which will be staged twice at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. The show is Aug. 5-6. Shown are, from left, Daniel Hagen as Charlie Bucket, Axel Carlson as Willy Wonka, and Aria Soenksen as Candy Man.

The upcoming productions of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will mark 10 years of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s summer kids’ camp.

The annual camp began in 2014 with a production of “Annie Jr.” Since then, Ohnward Fine Arts Center has staged such shows as “Seussical Jr.,” “Honk Jr.,” “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” “Frozen Jr.” and “Moana Jr.”