The upcoming productions of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will mark 10 years of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s summer kids’ camp.
The annual camp began in 2014 with a production of “Annie Jr.” Since then, Ohnward Fine Arts Center has staged such shows as “Seussical Jr.,” “Honk Jr.,” “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” “Frozen Jr.” and “Moana Jr.”
“We are very excited about the 2023 production of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.,’” said Richard Hall, executive director of Ohnward Fine Arts Center, who is also directing the show.
Players will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The performance lasts about an hour.
The audience will enjoy enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs. Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences.
Tickets for the performance are available in advance: adult tickets are $12, and student tickets are $8. At the door, adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10.
Tickets also be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center (563) 652-9815 (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday), Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Bank Locations in Maquoketa, Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets are also available on line at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Organizers of the production extend a special thanks to the Maquoketa Community Services, The McDonough Foundation, the Maquoketa Optimist Club and PB&J Community Foundation.
The show is directed by Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s Executive Director, Richard Hall. Music is directed by Linda Polk, Julie Weirup and Shannon Soenksen. Choreography was provided by Mandi Kuster and Ella Lemke. The accompanist is Jenna Williams.
