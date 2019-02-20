New Jackson County assessor Larry “Buck” Koos sounded a little stressed as he addressed the county conference board Feb. 9.
He stepped into the shoes of retiring assessor Lee Karabin Jan. 1. The assessor’s data specialist and chief deputy both left in December, so Koos started with only one other employee in what normally would be a five-person office.
“We’re hemorrhaging,” he said. “We’re trying to stop the bleeding. We lost everybody who did the appraisals and entered them.”
Koos is a provisional assessor with regular check-ins and mentoring by the state, as he’s still learning many aspects of the job.
The Jackson County Conference Board sets the assessor’s salary and budget. The board consists of representatives from the county’s school districts, mayors and supervisors.
This arrangement gives all the taxing bodies in the county a say in the office that sets the part of tax formulas over which they don’t have direct control. The assessor’s office values all property for tax purposes.
Since the beginning of January, Koos hired a data specialist. With Koos and the office manager, that brings staffing to three-fifths of normal levels.
In a tight market for qualified assessors’ staff statewide, Jackson County hasn’t been competitive, according to Koos. He said chief deputies are being hired at $80,000, and he’d even been offered a position in another county before he was appointed assessor.
Conference Board and Andrew School Board member Yvonne Weimerskirch said the board dropped the assessor’s pay in hiring Troy Patzner after the retirement of assessor Deb Lane, and the office has never caught up.
“The board thought it was the right thing, and now we’re playing catch-up and getting slapped in the face,” Weimerskirch said.
Koos budgeted to hire two people to fill a combination of four potential positions: two assessors, a deputy, and a chief deputy. The conference board sets the position and salary, leaving little room for negotiation and requiring that all four positions be approved in order for the assessor to fill any possible two.
Koos budgeted $60,000 for a chief deputy and $58,000 for a deputy. He said he’d had two applicants so far with minimum salary requirements of $60,000 and $65,000, respectively.
“We need some experience,” said Don Schwenker, Conference Board member and Maquoketa mayor. “I’d like to see that chief deputy pushed to $65,000.”
The conference board voted unanimously to approve the budget with a chief deputy’s salary set at $65,000 and a deputy’s salary at $60,000.
The Feb. 9 meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 7 due to a winter storm. As the meeting ended, members joked that maybe they should always have Saturday morning make-ups.
“I never saw this board get along so well,” joked one mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.