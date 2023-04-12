A Wildflower Walk will take place April 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Maquoketa Caves State Park and will be an opportunity to connect with nature and learn about the different types of wildflowers found in the area. Participants are to meet at the stone pavilion above Dancehall Cave. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:26:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:29 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 82F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
