Denny and Connie Casteel Wilcox

Denny and Connie Casteel Wilcox, of Maquoketa, will note their 50th wedding anniversary June 7. They will celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.

Connie Casteel and Denny Wilcox were married June 7, 1970, at Maquoketa United Methodist Church.

Connie is retired as a teacher at Bellevue Community Schools. Denny is retired from FSA and farming.

They are the parents of Tim (Tamara) Wilcox, of Caribou, Maine; Anne (Jeff) Hilleman, of Huxley; and Kenny (Sara) Wilcox, Salida, Colorado.

They have 10 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 14630 69th St., Maquoketa, IA 52060