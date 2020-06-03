Denny and Connie Casteel Wilcox, of Maquoketa, will note their 50th wedding anniversary June 7. They will celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.
Connie Casteel and Denny Wilcox were married June 7, 1970, at Maquoketa United Methodist Church.
Connie is retired as a teacher at Bellevue Community Schools. Denny is retired from FSA and farming.
They are the parents of Tim (Tamara) Wilcox, of Caribou, Maine; Anne (Jeff) Hilleman, of Huxley; and Kenny (Sara) Wilcox, Salida, Colorado.
They have 10 grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 14630 69th St., Maquoketa, IA 52060
