While Archbishop Michael O. Jackels of Dubuque announced May 30-31 for the reopening of Catholic parishes throughout the 30 northeastern counties in Iowa, the Parish Council of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue has decided not to reopen this weekend, but officials said it may reopen next weekend, or even the following weekend.
Father Dennis Miller of St. Joe's is also communicating with St. John Lutheran Church and the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Leaders of those churches have also decided to delay re-opening for a few more weeks at least.
Watch the Bellevue Herald-Leader or bellevueheraldleader.com for more information and updates on local church openings.
