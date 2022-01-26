What flower should you be planting this year?
“The begonia,” said Joyce Ostert, chairperson for the Flower/Vegetable Show at the Jackson County Fair.
“Our committee meets after the 2021 flower show to discuss new ideas for the 2022 flower show. We discuss what would be a good flower for the fair flower and easy for people to grow. We want exhibitors to have fun,” Ostert said.
Norma Bormann, a longtime committee member and exhibitor, has had many duties during the show. Norma can be found helping exhibitors along with checking and entering their exhibits in her assigned book. Norma has been a member of the Andrew Garden Club since 1980. She also has been an exhibitor at the fair, winning many ribbons.
“I’m excited about begonias being our fair flower. I like entering different flowers, but I especially like entering coleus,” Bormann said. “I have beautiful coleus, but sometimes things don’t work out as you plan. I wanted to enter coleus this past year, but the day before the fair they wilted. I put them in the refrigerator to revive them.”
Bormann said she used to grow a lot of flowers. At one time, she grew more than 60 varieties of daylilies.
“I always wanted something blooming at all times,” she explained. “I also wanted the colors to blend together to make a beautiful flower bed. As I got older, I only do container planters. Most of my containers are coleus, but I do have some petunia planters. I bring my coleus inside during the winter. I will take slips off my coleus plants, root them and plant them. I enjoy giving my plants to family and friends.”
“Now is the time to start planning for the 2022 Flower/Vegetable Show at the Jackson County Fair. Always read the rules carefully. Entry tags and tally sheets will be available at the fair office before the flower show. It’s a lot easier to have your tags and tally sheets filled out before entering your exhibits,” she added.
“One of the best ideas we have added to the flower show is the ‘fair flower.’ It really seems to get the whole town working together growing the fair flower. You drive around town and see the fair flower planted in their yard, gardens, downtown Maquoketa and at the fairgrounds. I would like to invite you to plant some begonias, whether you take them to the fair or not. It’s fun to see everyone work together!” Ostert said.
Ostert honored Bormann for her hard work and commitment to the show, calling her a hard worker and willing to help exhibitors and committee members in any way that she can.
“I have a great committee who is always willing to help anyone the best they can. These ladies work hard before, during and after the fair. We all work great together as a team and that’s what makes our flower/vegetable show bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful each year,” Ostert said.
“I encourage everyone to enter the show and share in the excitement and beauty of the Jackson County Fair Flower/Vegetable Show. Keep your eyes open for more information about the flower show and fair flower coming this spring!” Ostert added.
