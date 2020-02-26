What flower should you be planting this year?
“Impatiens!” said Joyce Ostert, chairperson for the Flower Show at the Jackson County Fair.
“Our committee meets after the 2019 flower show to discuss new ideas for the 2020 flower show. We discuss what would be a good flower for the fair flower and easy for people to grow,” Ostert said
Julie Streets, a longtime committee member and exhibitor, has had many duties. Exhibitors will find Streets as they enter their exhibits. Streets is a classifier, which can be overwhelming when everyone is entering exhibits at the same time.
“I’m excited about impatiens being our fair flower. I like entering different designs in the Design Division and other flower/vegetable classes,” comments Streets.
She lived in Miles and was not allowed to be in 4-H, so displaying things at the fair was unfamiliar to her. After closing her shop, she decided to try entering things at the flower show.
“I never really worked with real flowers, so it was a challenge for me. I have been lucky to win many blue and purple ribbons the last 15 years,” Streets said.
She and her husband Denny have a huge garden, growing sweet corn, tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe and pumpkins. They preserve, dry, can and freeze their produce. On top of that they have apple and cherry trees that provide the family with a lot of pies.
“Now is the time to start planning for the 2020 Flower Show at the Jackson County Fair,” Streets said. “Always read the rules carefully. Entry tags and tally sheets will be available at the fair office before the flower show. It’s a lot easier to have your tags and tally sheets filled out before entering your exhibits. One of the best ideas we have added to the flower show is the fair flower. It really seems to get the whole town working together growing the fair flower. You drive around town and see the fair flower planted in their yard or gardens. I would like to invite you to plant some impatiens whether you take them to the fair or not. It’s fun to see everyone work together.”
Ostert honored Streets for her hard work and commitment to the show. Streets is a hard worker and willing to help exhibitors in any way that she can, Ostert.
It takes a lot of work to make the annual flower show happen.
“I have a great committee who is always willing to help anyone the best they can. These ladies work hard before, during and after the fair. We all work great together as a team and that’s what makes our flower show bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful each year,” Ostert said.
