The supervisors last week voted unanimously to sell the Jackson County Welcome Center, located just west of Sabula on Highway 64.
Constructed in 1989, the building is a replica of an old-fashioned, one-room schoolhouse, complete with school bell and other authentic furnishings. The county is already moving out many of those items that it wants to keep.
For many years, the center has provided travelers a restroom, a picnic area, and a place to stretch legs for people and dogs alike, and much information about the tri-state area. The building also housed the Jackson County Area Tourism Association but has not been used in years.
Association members earlier this year reported that visitor numbers trended downward for several years prior to the pandemic as people relied more on smartphones for such information.
And despite being closed since the coronavirus pandemic struck more than two years ago, the building has been the source of ongoing maintenance expenses for the county.
“(The center) is no longer viable in its place,” JCATA Secretary/Treasurer Lanny Simpson told the supervisors last March.
All three supervisors said they had received no comments about this sale and no citizens appeared for the Aug. 30 public hearing.
The board plans to schedule a work session with other county officials in the near future to discuss particulars of the selling process.
In other county supervisor news:
Sam Shea, a transportation planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation, approached the Jackson County Board of Supervisors with one highway safety proposal but left with more ideas to consider.
The supervisors enlisted Shea’s help to consider ways to make the intersection of Highway 61 with the Hurstville and Esgate roads safer for drivers.
Shea provided an accident history report from the intersection. The number of collisions at this location are not particularly high, Shea said, but in the last five years there have been 11 crashes, one of which resulted in two fatalities in November 2021. A high percentage of the accidents are people crossing Highway 61, Shea noted.
During the Aug. 30 supervisors meeting, Shea and the DOT proposed closing the east side of the intersection, eliminating travel between Highway 61 and Hurstville Road at that spot.
Supervisor Jack Willey, speaking for the Jackson County Historical Society, said the society would be quite upset if it became difficult for the public to visit the historic lime kilns landmark.
The supervisors, county engineer Todd Kinney, and Shea agreed that closing the median between the two crossroads would make access to Esgate Road difficult for too many motorists.
After discussing many other ideas, Shea offered to go back to the transportation officials. He plans to ask about the possibility of limiting access in and out of the Hurstville Road with a large, raised triangle island on Hurstville Road. This would hopefully reduce the number of cars crossing highway traffic yet still allow people traveling from the south to turn into the Hurstville lime kiln area, Shea explained.
“There is only so much engineering we can do to fix bad driving decisions,” Shea said. This has become a busier traffic area, drivers are more likely to be distracted, and more driver education might be necessary, he added.
• Supervisors signed a contract which joins the county and Jackson County Conservation Board with the city of Maquoketa in a development plan for Prairie Creek Recreation Area.
This paperwork was required for the Destination Iowa grant recently awarded which will amount in $750,000 worth of work scheduled to be completed in Prairie Creek by September of 2026. That estimated $2 million project includes more trails and fisheries, greater access to the stream for paddling, and a champion-caliber disc golf course.
• The supervisors agreed to reimburse the state for its work on fillets (pronounced with the “t”) for the county.
Kinney asked the supervisors to approve a preconstruction agreement with the DOT for work to be done on Highway 62. In 2023, the road will be paved from Maquoketa through Andrew and to the intersection with 250th Avenue.
Kinney took a moment to explain some road terminology. In the process of constructing the main road, the state also paves into the intersection with a gravel road. This extension of the pavement into the gravel — a fillet — makes the transition safer for drivers and more efficient for road maintenance.
• State Rep. Steven Bradley asked the supervisors for help with a citizen near Andrew who would like to keep ATV drivers off a nearby road. The supervisors reminded Bradley that recent Iowa code changes eliminated county control of ATV drivers on gravel roads.
• Steve Lucke of rural Jackson County asked the board to act as fiscal sponsor for a grant application. Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3866 of Maquoketa is applying for two grants which require sponsorship by a separate agency.
The Eagles Club is applying for a Theisen’s More for Your Community grant to buy a cooler for their brat stand. They also are applying for a Community Foundation of Jackson County grant to buy a gas fryer for their kitchen.
Lucke expressed his appreciation for past support from the supervisors and reminded them that the supervisors have no fiscal responsibility with this action.
• Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling gave a departmental update. She reminded the board that citizens have 21 days after a Board of Adjustment ruling to appeal to the Board of Supervisors. Nothing is to be built until after the appeal period is passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.