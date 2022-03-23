The Jackson County Welcome Center remains closed permanently as officials research its future.
The white, two-story building — which mimics a one-room schoolhouse — is a county-owned building located along Highway 64 just west of Sabula.
The welcome center provides a stopping point for visitors to the county and those entering Iowa from Illinois. The facility contains maps and promotional brochures and booklets about area attractions, eateries, lodging, etc.
The Jackson County Area Tourism Assoc., which is loosely headquartered in the center, reported that visitor numbers trended downward for several years prior to the pandemic as people relied more on smartphones for such information.
And despite being closed since the coronavirus pandemic struck two years ago, the building has been the source of ongoing maintenance expenses for the county.
“It doesn’t seem cost effective to me,” Supervisor Jack Willey said.
JCATA Secretary/Treasurer Lanny Simpson agreed. “(The center) is no longer viable in its place.”
These factors made the decision to permanently close slightly easier, according to JCATA Director Tom Devine. He noted that the county still possesses two chambers of commerce (in Maquoketa and Bellevue) and the Hurstville Interpretive Center to disseminate tourism information,
The JCATA will examine looking into finding new office space in the county. Devine said he needs office space only a half or full day a week on average.
Meanwhile, the supervisors will speak with realtors to discuss the welcome center property and its appraisal to determine future plans for it.
“It could be a valuable summer home for someone there,” noted Supervisor Mike Steines.
No final plan was made for the welcome center’s future other than its closure.
