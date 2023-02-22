Following a public hearing Jan. 31, Jackson County Supervisors sold the former Jackson County Welcome Center to Jesse Kilburg of Sabula.
Kilburg said he and some other investors intend to renovate the building into a “recreational Airbnb” to be used by fishermen, hunters, and birdwatchers visiting the area.
The Army Corps of Engineer is planning a $25 million habitat restoration of the lakes near Sabula. Kilburg told the supervisors that he is looking forward to promoting tourism in Jackson County.
In other county news, Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney told the supervisors about an All-Systems Overweight Permit which became available in the state of Iowa at the beginning of 2023. For $500 each year, a commercial hauler is permitted to haul up to 12% over the maximum weight limit to drive on most state roads, except the interstate.
Kinney explained that 25% of the money is disbursed as Regular Use Tax Funds and 75% is divided among counties which designate some of their roads as eligible.
Kinney said he will make a list of roads in Jackson County and inform the supervisors that could qualify. He would like to include all paved roads and evaluate gravel roads on an individual basis. There are some bridges which will be reviewed to make sure they qualify, even though all load limits would still apply on bridges.
Supervisor Mike Steines asked what happens to damage done to roads as a result of the usage. Kinney said this permit allows the same overages that the governor already allows on roads at harvest time.
The difference, Kinney explained, is that the county does not receive any money for overages allowed by the governor’s harvest proclamation. He added that the needs to designate only one county road to receive some of the disbursement in the All-Systems Overweight Permit program.
Kinney reported that the county has purchased 417 tons of salt this month, which is in line with the contract. He said the county hauled 7,200 tons of rock this month. This compares to an average of 1,350 tons over the last eleven Januarys.
n Mike Griffin of the Jackson County Energy District made a presentation to the supervisors about the progress of solar energy on the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. Griffin said the group has applied for two grants totaling $35,000.
The Hammond Moonshot grant ($25,000) is helping non-profit organizations across the United States afford the switch to green energy.
The USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program provides direct loans and/or grants for essential community facilities in rural areas. This grant ranges from $5,000 to $10,000.
In addition, Griffin said local governments are now eligible for a $20,000 infrastructure grant available from the federal government. Because the city of Maquoketa qualifies, there is the possibility of a federal low-income grant of $7,700.
“Bottom line, we figure a solar array at the jail will cost almost $80,000,” Griffin said. The final cost to the county depends on which grants it receives, and Griffin suggested $47,000 be included in the county budget as the maximum necessary to pay for solar installation at the jail.
Griffin said solar contractors have talked with jail construction manager John Hansen and all agreed that no extra support will be needed in the roof to support solar panels.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked about the lifespan for the solar panels. Griffin said they are guaranteed for 25 years, and the county could see a savings of $300,000 over that time.
Steines said it would be “attractive to see the jail utilities reduced.”
n Supervisors set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to discuss the county’s five-year road plan. The meeting will be held in the supervisors’ room in the courthouse.
n Steines reported that the county’s courthouse security committee received a $78,000 bid to laminate all the windows in the hallways of the courthouse. Lamination unites two sheets of glass with an interlayer, then heats to create a stronger bond. This process makes the glass less likely to break out of the frame and is less of a threat if the glass is broken. The committee has $9,900 in its budget and tabled action.
n Jackson County Conservation Director Nathan Jones came to the supervisors meeting with an update. Jones been to several meetings about the Army Corps of Engineers’ lakes’ project at Sabula and the Destination Iowa project at Prairie Creek in Maquoketa. He is also overseeing the construction of the harbor wall at Spruce Creek Park in Bellevue and his employees’ regular winter work.
Jones is working on a five-year plan to consider upcoming conservation needs and projects. He is also writing an annual report which will be available to the public.
n The supervisors accepted the retirement of Dave Rathje from the county’s Secondary Roads Department after 22 years of service. Rathje has been a truck driver in Preston.
n County Attorney John Kies presented some ideas for restructuring his office area to provide better employee security. The supervisors said they wanted to look at the area before making commitments.
n The supervisors approved a resolution establishing a 40-mile-per-hour speed limit for the paved portion of the Sieverding Ridge Road. The signs are already posted but the resolution was required so the speed limits could be legally enforced.
