Mary Weisnewski celebrated her 100th birthday on June 15, 2021 with family and friends.
Mary was born in Bellevue to Alfred and Nettie Mueller in 1921. Mary was a life long school teacher. She started teaching in one of Jackson County’s rural schools. She later taught kindergarten at St. Joseph’s in Bellevue.
In 1944 she married Marine Corp Sergeant Joseph Weisnewski and continued to teach wherever her husband was stationed. Upon retiring from teaching, she and Joe returned to Bellevue.
Mary now resides in Seattle, Washington to be closer to family. Belated birthday greetings can be sent to Mary c/o her daughter at anyastan@pacbell.net.
