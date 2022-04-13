Vivian Lorin Weinschenk, daughter of Cory and Megan Weinschenk of Fort Atkinson, WI, celebrated her first birthday on March 30.
A party was held in her honor on April 2 in Watertown, WI. Attending were Vivian’s grandparents, Karla & Rich Weinschenk, Cathy and Mike Swenson and Tim and Angie Freund, and great-grandmothers Donna Sieverding and Jacque Freund. Also attending were Vivian’s aunts and uncles, Cousin Blake and Godparents Alex Weinschenk and Nina Denis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.