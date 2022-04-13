Vivian Weinschenk

Vivian Lorin Weinschenk, daughter of Cory and Megan Weinschenk of Fort Atkinson, WI, celebrated her first birthday on March 30.  

A party was held in her honor on April 2 in Watertown, WI.  Attending were Vivian’s grandparents, Karla & Rich Weinschenk, Cathy and Mike Swenson and Tim and Angie Freund, and great-grandmothers Donna Sieverding and Jacque Freund.  Also attending were Vivian’s aunts and uncles, Cousin Blake and Godparents Alex Weinschenk and Nina Denis.