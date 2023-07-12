Teresa Weinschenck

Teresa Weinschenck

Teresa Weinschenk, the City of Bellevue’s new City Administrator, is settling into her new role at city hall this month, as she officially succeeded Abbey Skrivseth in the position July 1.

Originally from West Union, Iowa, Weinscheck graduated from high school there in 1979 and went on to earn a degree in business administration from Northeast Iowa Community College.