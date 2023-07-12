Teresa Weinschenk, the City of Bellevue’s new City Administrator, is settling into her new role at city hall this month, as she officially succeeded Abbey Skrivseth in the position July 1.
Originally from West Union, Iowa, Weinscheck graduated from high school there in 1979 and went on to earn a degree in business administration from Northeast Iowa Community College.
Weinschenk first worked as a city administrator in West Union, and served as the city administrator in Preston for four years before taking the position here in Bellevue. She and her husband, Vern Weinschenk, Jr., live five miles outside of Bellevue on Little Mill Creek Road, where they have lived for the past seven years.
“Before I took the administrator job in Preston, I actually had my eye on Bellevue, thinking Loras Herrig would retire soon,” said Weinschenk, who has been training for the past month with Herrig’s successor, Skrivseth. “Working in Bellevue is great because it’s closer and it’s home to me and our family.”
She said she is happy to be in the position and said the city of Bellevue has a great group of employees. “We all have to work together as a team, and this group does that well. They also take pride in their work and pride in the city.”
Weinschenk has two sons, one of which recently passed away, as well as two step-children and five grandchildren. She enjoys gardening and other outdoor activities in her spare time.
