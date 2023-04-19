The search for a new City Administrator for the City of Bellevue is nearly complete, as City Council members conducted seven interviews on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11 for the top city position, which also includes work as the city clerk and treasurer.
The City officially extended an offer and the council was expected to officially approve the hiring at their regular session council meeting on Wednesday, April 19.
The final applicant for the position is Teresa Weinschenk, the City of Preston’s current City Administrator. Weinschenk has been with Preston for four years and has prior City Administrator experience at the City of West Union. Weinschenk currently resides in Jackson County in the Bellevue community.
Weinschenk will succeed Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, who announced she will resign her post with the city at the end of June to take the position of new school board secretary at Bellevue Community Schools. Skrivseth will succeed Penny Medinger, who announced her retirement after serving in the position for the last 35 years.
Look for more information, including Weinschenk’s starting date and more, to come in the next issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
