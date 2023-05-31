This month’s edition of “Wednesdays are possible” is on the road again, celebrating entrepreneurial energies, successes and challenges throughout Jackson County.
Innovate 120, in partnership with the Jackson County Economic Alliance, will host its June meeting at River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue on June 7 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The special guest for this month is Jacynda Smith, founder and CEO of TYME. After settling in Bellevue as a cosmetologist, Smith’s career took an unexpected turn toward entrepreneurship. Her curiosity and desire to help the women in her salon chair led her to create the TYME Iron Pro, her first invention in the hair care industry.
Since its inception in 2012, Smith has made Bellevue the headquarters of her nationally recognized brand and has taken many twists and turns on her entrepreneurial journey.
Hear more about her journey, from obtaining a patent to becoming a CEO, and ultimately using her DIY entrepreneurial spirit to build confidence in women across the country, all from her home in Bellevue.
Wednesdays are possible is a monthly conversation about entrepreneurialism and is brought by funding from the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
The location and speaker for July will be announced at the end of the program in Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.