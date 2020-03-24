Wednesday, March 25 is the filing deadline for local county offices.
County auditor Alisa Smith said that prospective candidates should call (563) 652-3144, and an employee can meet them at the door.
The office does have a notary available for candidates as well. "The lights are on," Smith said. "You just can't walk down the hall."
Iowa's June 2 primary is scheduled to continue with in-person voting at polling stations. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate did expand the time in which a voter can request an absentee ballot, from the recently-instituted 29 days to 40 days, starting April 23.
Smith encouraged people to request ballots be mailed to them and request voter registration applications if needed. "We would like you to vote at your kitchen table," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.