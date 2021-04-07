A Holy ritual for Catholics on the Good Friday before Easter was once again conducted at the St. Donatus Parish last week, just as it has been since the first settlers arrived here from Luxembourg.
This year, however, was different, as the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s version of the event was also conducted without the usual heavy wooden cross and many participants wore masks as a result of the continuing pandemic protocals.
About 150 to 200 faithful parishioners from across the area, as well as those from other states climbed the hill past the 14 Stations of the Cross last Friday afternoon. Each ancient station depicts a moment in the final hours of the life of Jesus Christ through paintings.
Worshippers usually carry an actual wooden cross, like Jesus did, stopping at each station to pray and sing while making the long steep journey to the small Pieta Chapel on top what is known as the Hill of Calvary. This year’s version was a bit diffrerent without the cross.
Conducted for over 150 years, the outdoor stations in the Way of the Cross ceremony were built by Father Flammang and are said to be the first of their kind in the United States.
According to a book entitled the ‘Story of St. Donatus,’ the inspiration for this project was conceived by the great Jesuit missionary and author, Father Francis Xavier Weniger, while conducting a mission in St. Donates parish in 1852.
When Weniger returned in August, 1862, for a “spiritual renewal” of the parish, the stations had been completed and this “Apostle of Iowa”, as bishop Loras termed him, was present for the solemn blessing. However, the blessing of the stations which took place at the close of the mission on August 15, 1862, the pastor reserved for himself.
To the Luxembourger immigrants this beautiful Way of the Cross nestled in the emerald growth on the high hill recalled the wayside shrines and pietas of Luxembourg. Frequently they gathered there to meditate upon the Passion.
For many years on the Fridays of Lent, large numbers from the neighboring towns joined the Saint Donatus congregation to pray these stations publicly. In recent years the services have been held on Good Friday afternoon. The numbers in attendance have not diminished. Devout worshippers still come from miles to join the parishioners in the pilgrimage held at the famous little shrines.
The Way of the Cross tradition is part of the historic St. Donatus Church. The church, the path and the chapel all reside in the Village of St. Donatus Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
Immigrants from Luxembourg settled the area in the early 1800s. Regular church services began in 1848 in a log cabin, and the first official church opened in 1851.
The original stone church was built in 1858 and modeled after St. Boniface in New Vienna, according to the National Register of Historic Places nomination document. It burned to the ground Nov. 24, 1907, leaving behind the exterior stone walls.
The current church was built the following year, using the walls of the original structure. The bell tower was built of stone quarried from the nearby bluffs and topped by a wooden steeple.
The Pieta Chapel was built in 1885.
On the hillside behind the church, pilgrims will find The Way of the Cross, symbolizing Christ’s journey to his crucifixion, which was built in 1861 under Fr. Flammang’s guidance. It is believed to be one of the first developed in the United States.
The parish of St. Donatus is linked with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, as well as St. Catherine at Dubuque, St. Joseph at Key West, and Holy Family at the New Melleray Monastery near Peosta. All are in the Dubuque Diocese.
