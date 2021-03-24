The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus is back after being cancelled by the pandemic last year.
The 2021 event will take place on Good Friday, April 2, with a service at 1 p.m., followed by the walk to the Outdoor Stations around 2 p.m. Covid measures will be in place.
“We ask that people be socially distant from people not in their household. We also encourage mask wearing but understand some people cannot do that because of the strenuous activity associated with climbing the hill,” said Father Dennis Miller of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Bellevue. “We won't be passing the Cross but you will be invited to be a part of it in other ways. Everyone is welcome. We'll just spread out and go slowly.”
The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.
Conducted for over 150 years, the outdoor stations in the Way of the Cross ceremony were built by Father Flammang and are said to be the first of their kind in the United States.
“Good Friday is one of the most important days in Christianity because it is the anniversary of the day Jesus died on the cross for the salvation of the world,” said Fr. Miller, who is glad to have the event back in a reduced format. “Repeatedly we will pray ‘We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you because by your holy cross you have redeemed the world’ because we recognize this day as a turning point. “It is the day, justly condemned because of our sin, received the possibility of reprieve from damnation and eternal beatitude through the death of one person.”
