The Bellevue and Sabula Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host a Waterfowl Hunters Party on Friday, March 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
All you can eat fish sandwiches burgers, brats and hot dogs will be served, along with side dishes and two drink tickets. Guns, decoys, games and a silent auction are all part of the event. Those who wear camo will be entered into a gun drawing.
For more information or tickets, call Jesse Kilburg at 563-590-2455 or Bud Schroeder at 563-542-0454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.