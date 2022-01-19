Bellevue residents and businesses alike can expect to see an increase in their water and sewer bills in a few months.
At a meeting of the Bellevue Utility Board last week, members agreed to draft a resolution to raise rates to help defray costs of repairing broken water mains as they try to continue to maintain and replace the community’s aging infrastructure.
According to utility officials, the average residential customer will see an average increase of $2.50 per month in water costs, with commercial customers seeing an average monthly increase of $4. In terms of sewer, the average home will see a 40 cent increase each month, with commercial customers seeing a 68 cent monthly increase on average.
If the increase is approved by the Utility Board in February, the increase would most likely go into effect sometime in March.
The last time water rates were increased was in 2018 when they were changed to $0.0246 per cubic foot following the construction of the $2 million radium treatment facility. Sanitary sewer rates, however, has been at the current rate of $0.0291 per cubic foot since 2010.
If the rate increase resolution passes, both water and sewer rates will go up to $0.0300 per cubic foot.
According to utility officials, the goal with the new rate increases is “to provide sufficient funding to make repairs and replacements without needing to raise rates or without putting the utility fund in a financial deficit.”
Therefore, the board recommended increasing both the water and sewer rates to $0.0300 per cubic foot.
During board discussion it was revealed Bellevue Utilities will be using the water funds to complete a three block project to replace four-inch water mains on South Sixth Street this year. That project alone is expected to cost around $250,000..
“Recently three water main breaks occurred in the first couple months of winter and these types of water main repairs and projects will only continue in the future and cause a need to replace and fix aging infrastructure,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The sewer fund will also begin to see more repairs and updates to the plant over the next couple years due to the aging infrastructure of the plant.”
