Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren raises her fist in solidarity with the 2020 year of the woman as she stands in front of about 60 people at Moore’s Family Farm Store in Maquoketa last Sunday morning. She spoke for about 15 minutes, mentioning topics such as equal rights, health care, climate change and Medicare. She posed for dozens of selfies with attendees then walked into some Maquoketa neighborhoods, knocking on the doors of undecided caucus-goers.