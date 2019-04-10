Bennie Wheels brings the music of legendary country music artist Johnny Cash to life at Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
“Walkin’ the Line: The Tribute to Johnny Cash” will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Ohnward, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
Wheels began his entertainment career as an Elvis tribute artist. He worked for Dallas look-a-like agencies, performing countless corporate events, live concerts and private functions. He won many contests and was a two-time “Images Of The King” World Competition finalist.
He soon decided that with over 100,000 Elvis tribute acts, it was a flooded market.
The hit movie “Walk the Line” drew Wheels to the story and music of Johnny Cash. After touring Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, in the summer of 2006, he vowed to learn how to play the guitar that had gathered dust in his office for so long, and give his best shot as a Johnny Cash tribute artist.
Wheels’ show focuses on Cash and the era of “Folsom Prison.”
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by calling 563-652-9815, or online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, and Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
