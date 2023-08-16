Whether listeners searched the radio frequencies for the local news, social commentary, weather, obituaries, or bingo, they sought one baritone voice.
That voice will sign off for the final time Aug. 26.
After 65 years, Dennis Voy will host his final show on the KMAQ airwaves as he looks for a new owner for the radio station.
Voy will do his final show Aug. 26 — 65 years to the day KMAQ Radio first went on the air, according to a press release from the Voy family.
“After some lengthy talks with family and a lengthy illness that he is finally feeling better, Dennis has decided that 65 years of owning KMAQ is a good number to retire on,” according to the Voy family.
Voy listed the station for sale through Nemmers Realty in Bellevue and Maquoketa. KMAQ has three frequencies: 95.1 FM, 1320 AM and K2233DA Bellevue.
Voy is asking $1.1 million for the station and associated properties.
Voy hopes “that when a new buyer is found they will keep KMAQ a hometown radio station and continue to serve Jackson, Clinton and Jones counties,” according to the press release.
Those interested in purchasing KMAQ should contact Heather Hafner at (563) 590-5139 or Steve Nemmers at (563) 590-5640.
Voy also owns the Voy 61 Drive-In Theatre and the Voy 3 Theatre in Maquoketa and will continue to run them as normal, his family said.
Voy’s KMAQ history
Voy grew up in Horicon, Wisconsin, and had a love for the radio business, so much so that in his teen years he and some friends started a “local” radio show in the basement of his parents’ house.
After a short while the Federal Communications Commission was made aware of it and quickly shut it down, according to the family’s press release.
While reading the newspaper one day, Voy learned that a couple Wisconsin men were starting a new radio station in Maquoketa.
A few days later he drove his Desoto to Maquoketa and asked for a job; he was hired on the spot.
He returned to Horicon and told his mom that he would be gone for just a year and would be back closer to home after that — she always reminded him of that promise, his family recalled.
After Voy returned from two years in the Army, the radio station’s owners were ready to move on, and he bought the station. He became the youngest owner or a radio station in Iowa when he made the purchase in 1958.
