Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith last week was preparing upwards of 5,000 absentee ballots for mailing and for increased foot traffic on Monday, Oct. 5 — which was the first day for in-person absentee voting.
Smith and crew devoted much time preparing absentee ballots for mailing. That’s two envelopes, one secrecy sleeve, one ballot, and two sheets of instructions per absentee request. Her office received a $7,565 grant to offset the cost — $1.40 per ballot request— of mailing the absentee ballots.
It’s what needs to get done to ensure all voters have a chance to make their voice heard in the Nov. 3 general election while limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Jackson County mailed 4,685 absentee ballots to residents for the 2016 general election and received 4,424 completed ballots for that election, according to the auditor’s records.
But absentee voting doesn’t end with the mail. It’s picking up even more in-person.
Smith anticipated much added foot traffic at the Jackson County Courthouse. So much so she asked the county supervisors to mandate the wearing of face coverings for people coming to the courthouse, at least in the days leading up to the election. The board unanimously approved her request.
Voters must show proof of identification to vote in-person absentee as well as on election day. The best form of ID is a valid Iowa driver’s license, Smith said.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot but decide they’d rather vote in person may do so. They must write “going to the polls” on the signature line of their absentee ballot and mail it back to the auditor’s office, Smith said. If the absentee voters take an unvoted ballot to the polls on election day, they must surrender that ballot to the precinct election officials, who will then give them a new ballot.
Nationally, some people have questioned the postal system’s ability to handle the projected glut of absentee ballots and get them to election officials on time. Smith, who has expressed faith in the postal system here, reminds voters that they cannot bring a voted ballot to the precinct on election day.
“Voters are only allowed to vote once,” Smith emphasized. “Voters can call our office once they send their ballot back to the office via the postal system to verify that we have received it.”
Those who mail in their absentee ballot can track it at sos.iowa.gov/absenteeballotstatus/absenteesearch.
Voters may continue to receive additional request forms from other entities such as political parties or other groups. Those forms are legitimate, but the voter needs to send only one request form to the auditor’s office for processing, Smith said. They will only receive one absentee ballot in the mail.
Eligible voters can request an absentee ballot now through 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 to be counted.
Voters can vote absentee in person now through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
The Jackson County Courthouse is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voters may stop in during those hours to vote in-person. The auditor’s office will be open Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. for voters to pre-register and vote absentee. This is also the deadline to request an absentee ballot.
The auditor’s office also will open Oct. 31 so voters can vote in-person.
For die-hards who prefer voting in person, all 16 Jackson County precincts will be open for voting Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Locations have not changed from the last couple years.
Health and safety measures will be in place. Everyone who votes either at the courthouse or at the polls will receive an ink pen to use and take home, Smith said. They must wear a mask and maintain social distance.
“We give every election a considerable amount of time planning, but this one is different,” Smith said. “We have supplied our election officials with all the necessary cleaning supplies and PPE to keep them and the voters safe.
“We are prepared and ready for the challenge ahead of us,” Smith said. She directed the public to log on to jacksoncounty.iowa.gov on election night for returns. “We will get them posted as soon as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.