Patrons and citizens who live in the Bellevue Community School District are reminded to vote Tuesday, March 7 on a special public referendum.
If approved, the measure would allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.
The proposal requires 60% voter approval to pass.
The polling site for those voting in person is in the lower level of the Bellevue Community Center at 1700 State Street. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those already registered to vote are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.
Absentee Ballots may be cast by registered voters through Monday, March 6 in the Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse located at 201 West Platt Street in Maquoketa during regular weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Language for the referendum includes the following:
“Shall the Board of Directors of the Bellevue Community School District in the County of Jackson, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,100,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip a new elementary building and improve the site?”
