HD prince & princess
Abbey Skrivesth

The Bellevue Heritage Days Committee is hosting its second annual Prince and Princess Contest for the big Independence Day celebration this summer.

Eligible contestants are first graders who attend Bellevue Community or Marquette Catholic schools. Names were drawn from those who turned in forms to select the four finalists for each prince and princess category.  