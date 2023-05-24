The Bellevue Heritage Days Committee is hosting its second annual Prince and Princess Contest for the big Independence Day celebration this summer.
Eligible contestants are first graders who attend Bellevue Community or Marquette Catholic schools. Names were drawn from those who turned in forms to select the four finalists for each prince and princess category.
Princess contestants include Tinley Felderman, Harper Griebel, Madison Tott and Olivia Read . Prince candidates are Carter Higgins, Bently Budde-Heiar, Ben Laban and Cole Michels.
Voting will take place at three locations in Bellevue, including Kueter True Value, The Car Wash and Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop. Folks can vote now through Friday, June 16.
There will be a cost to vote though, in order to raise funds for the Heritage Days fireworks display. Officials have determined that one cent equals one vote; in other words, one dollar would equal 100 votes.
All proceeds will help go towards the purchase of fireworks for the large Heritage Days fireworks display on July 2.
