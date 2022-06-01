The Bellevue Heritage Days Committee has introduced a new Prince and Princess Contest for the big Independence Day celebration this year.
Eligible contestants are first graders who attend Bellevue Community or Marquette Catholic schools. Names were drawn from those who turned in forms to select the four finalists for each prince and princess category.
Princess contestants include Izabella Claussen, Keely Clausen, Madison Kieffer and Gemma Oberbroekling. Prince candidates are Mason Brassfield, Ledger Deppe, Franky Skrivseth and Levi Recker.
Voting will take place at three locations in Bellevue, including Kueter True Value, The Car Wash and Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop. Folks can vote now through Friday, June 17.
There will be a cost to vote though, in order to raise funds for the Heritage Days fireworks display. Officials have determined that one cent equals one vote; in other words, one dollar would equal 100 votes. All proceeds will help go towards the purchase of fireworks for the large display on July 3. The cost of fireworks have increased this year from $10,000 to $12,000.
