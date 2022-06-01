By this time next week, area voters will have selected candidates they want to represent their political parties in the general election this fall.
Just remember, some polling locations have changed due to 2021 redistricting required by U.S. Census results.
Voters will head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, for the primary election. The purpose of the primary election is to narrow the field of candidates prior to a general election. In this case, only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary election, and likewise in the Republican primary.
Candidates who have no party affiliation or who are affiliated with a non-party political organization cannot appear on a primary election ballot. These candidates must file a petition during the general election filing period to have their names placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Absentee voting is going on now. As of May 25, 676 Clinton County residents had requested absentee ballots, according to Auditor Eric Van Lancker. His office had received 278 completed absentee ballots.
As of the same date, 363 Jackson County residents had requested absentee ballots and 240 of those had been completed and returned.
Anyone who requested an absentee ballot by mail must make sure the completed ballot arrives at their auditors’ office by the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day, otherwise their votes will not be counted.
Residents can cast their early ballots in-person at the auditors’ offices until the day before the election (June 6) during their normal office hours.
Those who wish to vote on Election Day can do so between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their designated polling sites.
Jackson County races
Jackson County residents face one local contested primary race.
David Spickerman seeks the District 3 Board of Supervisors seat that will be vacated at the end of the year. Don Schwenker is challenging him for the seat, which includes the city of Maquoketa.
No Democratic candidate filed for the District 3 seat.
Incumbent Larry McDevitt seeks re-election to the District 2 supervisor seat on the Democratic ticket. Running on the Republican ticket is Nin Flagel.
The supervisor districts exist for residency requirements only. Everyone votes in the supervisor races.
Democrat Sara Davenport seeks to retain her role as county attorney, a role she has been in for 10 years. John Kies, who held that office two decades ago, is running as a Republican.
Incumbent Arlene Schauf, D-Maquoketa, seeks to retain her seat as county recorder. No Republican filed paperwork to be on the primary ballot for that position.
Beth Gerlach, R-Springbrook, seeks a second term as county treasurer. No Democratic candidate filed a petition to run.
Iowa House, Senate
2022 marks the first primary election since federal, state, and local redistricting changes took effect. The redistricting, which was mandated due to changes in the population, placed all or portions of Jackson and Clinton counties in different House and Senate districts.
The new Senate District 35 includes all of Clinton County, Maquoketa and South Fork and Monmouth townships including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth. It also includes the city of LeClaire, along with portions of northern Scott County.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, is running for the District 35 seat. Joe Brown of Clinton is running on the Democratic ticket.
Senate District 33 includes the remainder of Jackson County not in District 35, as well as the majority of Dubuque County (not including the Dubuque metro area and points north).
Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, seeks re-election. Matt Robinson of Dubuque filed paperwork to run on the Democratic ticket.
Redistricting divided Jackson and Clinton counties in the Iowa House.
House District 69 features the city of Clinton, Goose Lake, Andover, Camanche and rural areas between the Camanche city limits and the Wapsipinicon River — the Clinton/Scott county line.
Running for the District 69 seat are Tom Determann, R-Clinton, and Jennifer Hansen, D-Clinton.
The new House District 70 includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
Kay Pence of Eldridge is the lone candidate on the Democratic ticket, while incumbent Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt is the sole District 70 Republican candidate.
Meanwhile, House District 66 is a contested primary race. The district includes all of Jackson County except Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth. It also comprises a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello.
Steven P. Bradley, R-Cascade, will face fellow Republican Lee Hein of Monticello for the District 66 slot. The winner of the race advances to the November general election. There is no candidate running on the Democratic ticket.
State races
Governor: Kim Reynolds, R-Des Moines (incumbent); Deidre DeJear, D-Des Moines
Secretary of State: Incumbent Paul D. Pate, R-Des Moines; Joel Miller, D-Robins, vs. Eric Van Lancker, D-Clinton
Auditor of State: Todd Halibur, R-Clive, vs. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs; incumbent Rob Sand, D-Des Moines
Treasure of State: Roby Smith, R-Davenport; Michael Fitzgerald, D-Carlisle (incumbent)
Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig, R-Des Moines (incumbent); John Norwood, D-West Des Moines
Attorney General: Brenna Bird, R-Dexter; Tom Miller, D-Des Moines (incumbent)
Congressional seats
New district lines put Jackson County in the district to the south with Clinton County in the First Congressional District. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, is the lone Republican in the primary; Christina Bohannan of Iowa City is running on the Democratic ticket.
U.S. Senate 1st District candidates are Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City vs. Chuck Grassley, R-Cedar Falls; Abby Finkenauer, D-Cedar Rapids, takes on Michael Franken, D-Des Moines, and Glenn Hurst, D-Minden.
Jackson County polling sites
1st Precinct: Bellevue Township, city of Bellevue, in the community center basement, 1700 State St., Bellevue
2nd Precinct: Tete Des Morts, Prairie Springs, and Richland townships, cities of St. Donatus and LaMotte, in the LaMotte Recreation Center, 523 Elm St., LaMotte
3rd Precinct: Brandon, Butler and Otter Creek townships, part of the city of Zwingle, in St. Lawrence Community Hall, 17374 Bellevue Cascade Road
4th Precinct: Farmers Creek and Perry townships, city of Andrew, in Andrew City Hall, 11 E. Benton St., Andrew
5th Precinct: Jackson and Washington townships, city of Springbrook, in Springbrook City Hall, 101 E. Main St., Springbrook
6th Precinct: Monmouth, South Fork and Maquoketa townships, cities of Baldwin and Monmouth, at Pearson Memorial Center, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa
7th Precinct: Fairfield, Van Buren and Iowa townships, cities of Spragueville, Preston and Miles, at Preston Community Hall, 52 W. Gillet St., Preston
8th Precinct: Union Township and Sabula, at Sabula City Hall, 411 Broad St., Sabula
9-13th Precincts: Maquoketa wards 1-5, at Pearson Memorial Center, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa
