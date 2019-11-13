Local residents can vote for the Prince and Princess in the upcoming Lighted Christmas Parade to take place Nov. 30. The Bellevue Area Lions Club has organized the new fundraiser to provide services to the community. Several candidates in TK and Kindergarten from St. Joe’s Elementary and Bellevue Elementary are participating in this event. Their decorated canisters are at Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank until November 22. Simply bring in loose change to one of these area banks and place it in the canister of your choice. The highest vote-getting girl and boy will be the Prince and Princess of the Parade. All candidates will ride on the Lions Club wagon, and the Prince and Princess will ride with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Vote for Prince and Princess
Bellevue Area Lions Club sponsoring first-ever Holiday Prince and Princess contest for Lighted Christmas Parade on Nov. 30
Bellevue, IA
