The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas decorating contest for homes in Bellevue. Dubbed ‘Light Up Bellevue and Win,’ the prize for first, second, third and fourth place are $100, $75, $50 and $25 respectively.
Vote by calling 563-872-5830 or send an email to chamber@bellevueia.com with the address of the decorated home of your choice. The four homes with the most calls and emails will win a prize.
Folks can vote from now until December 18, when the winners will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.