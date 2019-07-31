The Bellevue Meal Site is in need of a volunteer driver for an RTA (Rural Transit Authority) van on Mondays and on Thursdays.
Those interested would need to acquire a chauffeurs license and then visit Bellevue City Hall for more information. There is also a form that needs to be filled out for the Dubuque RTA office.
According to officials, being an RTA driver is a rewarding task for the right people. Drivers have the opportunuty to meet many different peopl and they enjoy the experience as well. If interested, please call Karen Osar at 872-4666 between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday through Fridays.
