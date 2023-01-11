Good view: The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers installed a new Visitor’s Mezzanine at Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, which opened last September. With the large construction and maintenance project currently underway, Lockmaster John J. Mueller wants the public to know they can still visit the mezzanine area, but the visitor access entry point has been moved to the southwest corner of the fenced in area adjacent to the Municipal Parking Lot. The entrance will be changed back to normal when the construction is completed in March.
VISITOR MEZZANINE STILL OPEN
Public entrance moved, people can still visit Lock and Dam, despite construction
