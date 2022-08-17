It was a hot and humid day on August 4 in St. Donatus, but a very memorable day as Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, Europe and Father Vincent de Smet also of Luxembourg, Europe visited the parish of St. Donatus and the town of St. Donatus.
St. Donatus has had numerous visits from Luxembourgers in the past. Many times it is referenced that they understand why the early settlers established in this area as it reminds them of home.
The visit started at 9:30 a.m. with a tour of the church and telling of the parish history. Cardinal Hollerich and Father de Smet were shown the relic of St. Donatus, patron saint of the parish and also a Chalice with an inscription engraved on the bottom in German Script. Cardinal Hollerich was very gracious and translated the inscription.
The Chalice was purchased by Maria Tritz for her son Fr. Tritz in memory of his first Mass. The Chalice is still used today at Mass. The Noel, Tritz, Streiff, Freiman, Nemmers, Braun and Theisen families were some of the first settlers in the Tete des Morts valley.
Cardinal Hollerich and Fr. de Smet then visited the Stations of the Cross and the Pieta Chapel where they viewed the Pieta statue inside the chapel that was sculpted by a Luxembourg artist, V. Thibeau. They were amazed at the many familiar names in the cemetery and the museum that are still present in Luxembourg today.
In the evening, Cardinal Hollerich, Father de Smet, Father Robert Gross; parish priest, Father David Ambrosy; assistant parish priest, Deacon Loras Weber, other guest priests, deacons, seminarians, parishioners and over 100 guest attendees shared an evening Mass. Cardinal Hollerich was very thankful to all the servers, musicians, ushers and parishioners and all who made his day very memorable.
After Mass, Cardinal Hollerich took a break with a cold beverage at a small reception at the Gehlen Barn. The evening ended with a delicious steak dinner at Kalmes Restaurant with Luxembourg wine being served. Some people traveled as far as Kansas City and Chicago to attend.
"Where Two Worlds Meet" is the motto of the St. Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society. Officials of the Historical Society said the small town of St. Donatus and the St. Donatus Parish are truly proud of its Luxembourg heritage and all of the wonderful relationships they have created with Luxembourgers throughout the years. It was a grand event where two worlds met once again.
Those who seek more information about Luxembourg heritage, are asked to go to the St. Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society website stdonatusluxsociety.org
