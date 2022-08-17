It was a  hot and humid day on August 4 in St. Donatus, but a very memorable day as Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, Europe and Father Vincent de Smet also of Luxembourg, Europe visited the parish of St. Donatus and the town of St. Donatus.  

St. Donatus has had numerous visits from Luxembourgers in the past.  Many times it is referenced that they understand why the early settlers established in this area as it reminds them of home.