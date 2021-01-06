The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has announced that the Fresh Conversations Program that was held before COVID-19 closed the Bellevue Senior Center, has gone virtual.
The Fresh Conversations Program will be held via Zoom the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m.
Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition education program designed to support healthy aging and independence.
Each month, current nutrition and health topics, low-cost healthy recipes, and new ways to stay active and independent are discussed and demonstrated. To join the program on January 12 at 11 a.m., please call Colleen Lawler at 563-380-3239 before January 11.
