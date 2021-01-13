The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has announced that the Fresh Conversations Program that was held before COVID-19 closed the Bellevue Senior Center, has gone virtual.
The Fresh Conversations Program will be held via Zoom the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m.
Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition education program designed to support healthy aging and independence.
Each month, current nutrition and health topics, low-cost healthy recipes, and new ways to stay active and independent are discussed and demonstrated. To join the program, please call Colleen Lawler at 563-380-3239.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.