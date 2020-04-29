High school graduation ceremonies in Bellevue this spring are going to be unique to say the least.
Both Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools are planning ‘social distancing graduations.’ Bellevue’s will take place on Saturday May 23 beginning at 2 p.m., while Marquette’s will take place Sunday, May 24 during Mass at 10:15 a.m.
At Bellevue, students and their families will sign up for a short period of time to come into the west gymnasium. The graduating senior will walk to the east side of the gym, while family members will walk toward the center of the gym toward the stage to take photographs and watch.
Student names will be called by Principal Jeff Recker, then the student will take the stage to received diplomas and have their tassels turned by Superintendent Tom Meyer.
Marquette Catholic Schools are still finalizing plans, but officials there will conduct ceremonies at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with social distancing being practiced.
Marquette is planning a graduation (complete with social distancing) on the 24th during the 10:15 Mass and also plans to have a full graduation Mass at another time to be determined based on when church congregations may once again gather.
Bellevue is planning conduct a full traditional graduation on June 21 at 2 p.m. in the west gymnasium if allowed at the time.
In addition to graduations ceremonies, the Bellevue Herald-Leader will be publishing its annual Graduation Souvenir edition, featuring all graduating seniors from both schools, as has been done for decades and decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.