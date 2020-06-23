On July 3-5, 2020 the Vintage Torque staff and volunteers will be bringing another exciting vintage lifestyle fund raiser to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The show kicks off at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds with a free backroads country cruise that will be headed to Galena. This starts Friday around 1:30pm. Then, Friday evening Vintage Torque Fest opens to the public with their pre party. The official start to the event will be Saturday morning and goes until midnight. Sunday will feature the Summit Racing Equipment Dirty Drag Racing at the Fairgrounds as well as more great music.
“Vintage Torque Fest hopes to continue to make a direct difference in the lives of kids suffering from congenital heart defects. Join us in a celebration of good people, good music, and maybe a little gear grinding in Dubuque, Iowa,” says John Wells, event organizer.
This event is designed for a purpose–to have fun and raise money for kids with congenital heart defects. Gate proceeds go directly to Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation - a 501(c)3 dedicated to helping families with children suffering from congenital heart defects. The atmosphere is laid back and the rides here are driven. Tickets are $20 day of show. The following are just some of the highlights that you can expect at Vintage Torque Fest:
Traditional hot rods, kustoms, and cycles Mini bike racing LIVE MUSIC! Outlaw country, bluegrass, rockabilly, roots, Americana, western swing on 3 stages. Tin Butchers Swap Meet (this is NOT a flea market–vintage parts and automobiles ONLY) Classic Pin Up Contest Vendors from around the country fill the buildings Flat Track Motorcycle Exhibition Today’s hottest contemporary lowbrow and automotive artists Car Club Hand Made Trophy Picks Original Lowbrow Art Show/Auction Flame throwing car exhibition on the night of July 4 Spectator Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Dirty Drag Racing for cars 1964 & Older
NO CHARGE to show your ride. All cars and cycles are a part of the show, but there is designated parking on site. Everyone pays the same entry fee. Affordable food and beverages will be on site as well. Held rain or shine. Vintage Torque Fest encourages everyone to follow the current Iowa State guidelines for Covid-19 protocol. Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory. We want attendees to be safe and be comfortable in attendance. For a full schedule of events be sure to check out Facebook - Vintage Torque Fest
