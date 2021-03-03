The U.S. Senate last week in a 92-7 vote confirmed former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a second time.
Vilsack, 70, also headed the $151 billion agency under the Obama administration for eight years.
The Senate Agriculture Committee in early February unanimously approved his nomination.
Vilsack, also a former state legislator and mayor of Mount Pleasant, served as the CEO and president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council after leaving the Obama administration. His nomination has been backed by numerous large agricultural groups representing producers.
