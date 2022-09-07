The Viking Mississippi cruise ship (without passengers) made its way through Bellevue on its way north to St. Paul, Minnesota last Wednesday. From there, it took its first official passenger cruise south to St. Louis, Missouri.
The trip upriver last week was a test run of sorts for the big ship and Viking Cruise Lines, which is launching its first voyages on the Mississippi River this year. Viking took its first cruise down the river this past weekend, according to a company spokesperson. The sold-out cruise was set to depart that day from St. Paul, Minn., and end its trip this weekend in St. Louis.
