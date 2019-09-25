The annual Jackson County Veterans Appreciation Dinner will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at Horizon Hall in Bellevue from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal is provided free for veterans and spouses, and there will be speakers starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Jackson County Veterans Affairs Office. To schedule an appointment, call 563-652-0070.
