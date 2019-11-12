American Legion Post #273 conducted traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at the Bellevue High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The event was postponed from Monday, Nov. 11, due to cold and snow.
During the program, local veterans and those currently serving from the various branches of the United States military were honored in song and prayer.
The featured speaker for the program was Roger Norfolk, 2nd District Legion Commander will be the featured speaker.
Norfolk spoke about the importance of service to the country, and also spoke about the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, as well as the different meanings of Memorial Day, Armed Services Day and Veterans Day.
Veterans at the ceremony were honored by the Armed Forces Salute by the BHS band, while the choirs from both Marquette Catholic and Bellevue Public, came together to pay their respects through song.
The Post 273 Color Guard conducted the Volley Salute and Taps. Quilts of Valor were also presented to local veterans.
A free meal for all veterans, hosted by the Bellevue Student Council, was held at Horizon Hall following the ceremony.
