Bellevue American Legion Post #273 conducted traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at the Bellevue High School last Friday, with high school and middle school students from both Bellevue and Marquette schools taking part, as well as a large crowd of veterans and local families.

The featured speaker for the program was Air Force Colonel Eric P. Kilburg (pictured at right),  the son of Dave and Betty Kilburg of Bellevue and a 1992 graduate of Bellevue High School.