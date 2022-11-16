Bellevue American Legion Post #273 conducted traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at the Bellevue High School last Friday, with high school and middle school students from both Bellevue and Marquette schools taking part, as well as a large crowd of veterans and local families.
The featured speaker for the program was Air Force Colonel Eric P. Kilburg (pictured at right), the son of Dave and Betty Kilburg of Bellevue and a 1992 graduate of Bellevue High School.
Colonel Kilburg is the Maintenance Group Commander for the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In this role, he is responsible for the manning, training and readiness of 260 Maintenance Group personnel.
His leadership expertise provides quality aircraft and equipment maintenance, sortie generation and munitions required by the wing to produce over 900 sorties and 3,400 flight hours annually.
Kilburg shared his experiences in the Air Force as well as his life experiences in general. “He shared a vast amount of information to reflect on for all of us in our lives, along with sharing the dedication, commitment and sacrifices that veterans and their families experience,” said Superintendent Tom Meyer.
Following the service, members of the Bellevue High School Student Council hosted a free meal at Horizon Hall for all veterans and their spouses.
