Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will conduct annual Veterans Day services on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Bellevue High School Gymnasium. Roger Norfolk, 2nd District Legionb Commander will be the featured speaker.
The Bellevue Student Council will host a free meal for all veterans at Horizon Hall following the traditional program. Those attending should RSVP by calling the school at 872-4001 or email mattjaeger@bellevue.k12.ia.us or brindaugherty@bellevue.k12.ia.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.