A representative from Jackson County Veterans Affairs will be at Bellevue American Legion Post 273 headquarters the first Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist veterans. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 563-652-0070.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:58 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
